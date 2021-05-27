Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,885,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.49. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

