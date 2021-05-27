Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 50 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.62. 3,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,484. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

