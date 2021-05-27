Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 160,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,467,380. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

