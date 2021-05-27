Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.