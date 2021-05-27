Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

SLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 114,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

