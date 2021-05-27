Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $484,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.30, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

