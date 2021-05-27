Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 43,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

