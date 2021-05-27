Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 2,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

