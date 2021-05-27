Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 252.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.21. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,840. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

