Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 309,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,570. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.