Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $222.27. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

