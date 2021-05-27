Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE remained flat at $$38.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,262,715. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

