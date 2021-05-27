Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.