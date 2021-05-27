Mariner LLC Buys 8,296 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

