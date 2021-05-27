Mariner LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

