Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 212.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $63.07 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

