Mariner LLC Purchases 4,786 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

NYSE XYL opened at $116.86 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

