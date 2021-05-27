Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

