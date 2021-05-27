Mariner LLC Sells 3,832 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of DG stock opened at $199.98 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

