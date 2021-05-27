Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

