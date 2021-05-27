Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 166.30 ($2.17).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27).

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.