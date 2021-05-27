Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 45,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

