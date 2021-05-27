Marks and Spencer Group plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

