Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $709.35

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 709.35 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 749.50 ($9.79). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.76), with a volume of 280,473 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Get Marshalls alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 635.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 709.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Insiders bought a total of 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,150 in the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.