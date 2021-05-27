Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

