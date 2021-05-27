MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. 3,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

