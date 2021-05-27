MasTec Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,359 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,377% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $116.10 on Thursday. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

