Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 21,721 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $182.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.