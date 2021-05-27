Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 21,721 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $182.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
