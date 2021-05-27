Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 5.8% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.77. 115,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

