MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

