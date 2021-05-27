MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MCFT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

