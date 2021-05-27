Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.12

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 14467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

