Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.76 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. 1,547,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

