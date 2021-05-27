MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Tops $718,916.07 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $718,916.07 and $117,606.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.60 or 0.99905659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.01101087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00523959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00375760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004584 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.