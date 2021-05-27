Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.60 and last traded at C$35.95. 121,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 183,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

