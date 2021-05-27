Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Integrated Products traded as high as $102.31 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 26891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.