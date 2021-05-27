Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $57,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.83. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

