McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.