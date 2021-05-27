McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

