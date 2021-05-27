Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

