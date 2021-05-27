Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

