Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY 2022 guidance to 5.600-5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.75 EPS.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

