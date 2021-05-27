Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 126,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

MDT stock remained flat at $$126.27 during trading on Thursday. 90,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

