Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEGGF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

