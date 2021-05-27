Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as high as C$13.50. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 3,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$440.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.35.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4567556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

