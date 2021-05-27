Melon (MLN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00019980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00974810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.04 or 0.09687970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00093469 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.