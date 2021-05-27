Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

