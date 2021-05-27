Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.