Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 240,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561,521. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

