Mercury 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,203.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $10,203.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00353030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00185419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.00824454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

