Meridian Management Co. Buys 1,006 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.90. 193,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

